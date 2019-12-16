Essex County prosecutor warns consumers about holiday scams

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The holiday season is a joyous time of giving and celebration; however, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II warns that this is the season when consumers should be particularly wary of scams.

“During the holiday season, when consumers are buying more, scammers are using creative ways to take your money and personal information,” Stephens said. “Elderly consumers are often targeted, but thieves can be relentless in going after anyone they believe will fall prey to these schemes.”

While gift cards may be a great way to give a thoughtful gift to a relative or friend, they are quickly becoming the preferred method of payment for scammers. Consumers should be wary of any charity, church, business or government entity that contacts them and suggests using a gift card as a method of payment. These cards are preferred by scammers because they ultimately become an untraceable source of funds.

Telephone requests for contributions or personal information should be viewed with suspicion. It is recommended that you never give to a charity over the phone. Before giving to any charity you should research them. The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking a charity’s rating with groups like the Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and Guide Star. You may also want to check to see if the charity is registered with your state.

During this season of spending it is very common to receive calls from credit card companies. If you receive such a call, you should never give out any personal information, including your Social Security number, birth date, credit card number or PIN. Rather than continue the call, hang up and contact your credit card company directly by calling the number on the back of your card or on your billing statement. This is the only way to ensure you are speaking to a legitimate representative of the credit card company. Representatives of government agencies such as the IRS never solicit funds over the phone.

The popularity of internet shopping offers its own set of challenges. Never click on a computer link within an email to access banking institutions or online shopping sites. These links are often used to collect sensitive information like passwords or other identifying information. Minimally, you are likely to increase the amount of unsolicited advertisements and other spams on your computer.

“Family members are urged to reach out to elderly friends and relatives to start a dialogue about scams because they are often targeted and more likely to answer a phone or to trust a stranger. Also, they are often less likely to report the fact that they have fallen victim to a scam,” Stephens said.

If someone believes they or someone else has been victimized by fraudulent activity, they should immediately contact their local police department.

“Those of us in law enforcement want everyone to enjoy this festive time of the year. Best wishes for a safe, happy and prosperous holiday season,” Stephens said.