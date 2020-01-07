ECC offers Saturday youth programs

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County College’s popular Saturday Youth Program will begin its spring 2020 semester program Saturday, Jan. 18, for 10 sessions at the main Newark campus.

The classes are geared toward children from kindergarten to high school. Some of the programs have several sections to accommodate different age groups. There will be in-person registration on Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Room 3291 — the Yellow Area — on the Newark campus. Additional information, including tuition and fees for individual courses, is available at 973-877-3079.

Youth programs include algebra, for students in sixth through ninth grade; composition writing, for students in grades five to eight; computer graphics, for students ages 9 to 15; dance combo, for children ages 5 to 11; discovering young artists, for youth ages 5 to 10; fashion, for students ages 6 to 15; and Fun with Phonics, for children in kindergarten through second grade.

Also, geometry, for students in grades nine and 10; improving penmanship, for students ages 9 to 12; improving reading comprehension, for children in grades one through eight; martial arts, for children ages 6 through 15; a musical performers studio, for those ages 8 to 15; problem solving math, for students in grades one through eight; Spanish for youth,” for children ages 6 to 11; STEM enrichment, geared for students in grades one through six; and Zumba, aimed at children ages 6 to 11.

The college will also offer preparation classes for specific state tests, also on Saturdays during the youth program sessions. These are SAT English and mathematics preparation classes for students in 11th and 12th grades.