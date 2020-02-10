Interfaith Hospitality Network receives grant to help area families

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Interfaith Hospitality Network recently received a $7,500 grant from Coldwell Banker to help homeless families in Essex County. The grant will help further IHN’s mission of helping homeless and at-risk families with emergency shelter and housing support.

“We are incredibly grateful to Investors Foundation for their generous donation. The need for emergency shelter and services for homeless families is growing. This grant comes at a critical time when an increased number of families are reaching out to us for support,” said Jacqueline Baillargeon, IHN’s interim executive director.

Since 1988, IHN has provided shelter, food, case management, homeless prevention, youth and adult programing, and rehousing assistance to homeless families. Sixty percent of IHN’s clients are children. Every week of the year volunteers from more than 36 Essex County congregations are involved in sheltering and feeding these families. IHN’s sheltering system provides families with a safe, supportive environment while they work to stabilize their lives. For more information, visit www.ihnessexnj.org.