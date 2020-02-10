Freeholders award contract for new voting machines

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders unanimously passed at its Jan. 22 meeting a contract between the county and Dominion Voting Systems Inc. for new voting machines.

This action follows the Jan. 7 vote approving the selection of Dominion Voting Systems Inc. as the vendor and the appropriation of $3.8 million to support the fully executed contract. This move was predicated on the need expressed by the county through its Office of Commissioner of Registration and Superintendent of Elections, coupled with the urging of many voter advocacy groups, including SOMA Action Voting Rights Committee and BlueWaveNJ. The machines are to be in place and operational for the upcoming 2020 election in November.

“We are proud to take a responsible stance in the integrity and accountability of a secure and safe voting system,” Freeholder President Brendan Gill said, adding that the freeholders appreciate the added sense of security established due to the use of optical scanners and hand-written ballots.