Fundraiser supports advocacy for foster children in Essex County

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Spin for a Child fundraiser will take place at D-Fit Studios on Thursday, April 2. The event benefits Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County, and highlights the need to safeguard the more than 1,500 foster children who live in the county.

This year marks the 12th consecutive year the nonprofit has scheduled its Spin for a Child fundraiser. The event promotes physical fitness and enables CASA of Essex to engage with the local community. Proceeds raised from the event assist the organization in providing additional volunteer advocates. The volunteers strive to protect the interest of the youth who live in foster care after facing abuse or neglect in their homes.

“Our annual Spin for a Child is always a fun-filled event that is exhilarating for the mind and body,” Essex CASA Executive Director Marla Higginbotham said. “We look forward to riding alongside our supporters as we raise awareness in the community about the children of Essex County in foster care.”

Spin for a Child features two spin classes. The first session starts at 6 p.m., and the second class begins one hour later. Both sessions last approximately 45 minutes. A Sip-n-Social Reception will take place at 7 p.m. Attendees may register online at www.fundly.com/spin-for-a-child-2020. They can find D-Fit Studios at 4 Erie St. in Montclair.