Rep. Payne Jr. awarded first congressional trophy for floor speeches

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. received the first congressional trophy ever awarded to a member of Congress for speeches in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 12. Payne represents the 10th Congressional District.

The House Democratic Policy & Communications Committee honored Payne due to his leadership and commitment to speaking on the house floor. Payne has given more speeches than any other Democratic Congress member this session, usually to highlight people, organizations and events from New Jersey’s 10th district.

Payne said the award was a surprise, but one he is proud to have earned.

“I was really humbled by the recognition that my colleagues bestowed on me this morning,” Payne said in a March 12 press release. “I’ve been doing these speeches for a while now. It’s an important part of my day to recognize and honor my constituents as well as make my stance known on the issues of the day.”

Rep. Matt Cartwright, who represents Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, presented the congressman with the award in front of several members of Congress at a meeting of the committee’s new “Floor Speech Task Force.” Committee Chairman Rep. David Cicilline, who represents Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, praised Payne dedication to serving his district and his party through the speeches.