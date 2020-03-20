NJ to receive $13.8M from CDC for coronavirus response

TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will award more than $560 million to state and local jurisdictions in support of COVID-19 response. New Jersey will receive $13,860,160.20.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

On March 6, Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion governmentwide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.