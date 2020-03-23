AG issues guidance to law enforcement amid COVID-19 challenges

TRENTON, NJ — On March 16, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued guidance to law enforcement agencies across New Jersey on steps to take to fulfill their duties to protect the public as effectively and safely as possible in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grewal spoke by phone to the state’s police chiefs and other chief law enforcement executives to brief them regarding the new guidance, as well as measures being taken by Gov. Phil Murphy and the Department of Law and Public Safety to address the rapidly evolving situation.

“Faced with this unprecedented health crisis, our work as members of law enforcement is more important than ever,” Grewal said. “Our law enforcement leaders and officers are among the best in the nation, and I know that, working together, we will rise to this challenge. The guidance we are offering today represents common sense measures, supported by health experts, to keep our officers safe while meeting our duty to protect our communities.”

The letter distributed to all county prosecutors and law enforcement chief executives addresses several critical areas: