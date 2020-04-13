New bishops-elect appointed as episcopal vicars in Archdiocese

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, recently announced the appointment of the new bishops-elect of the Archdiocese among the four episcopal vicars for each of the counties that comprise the territory of the Archdiocese: Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Union counties. The appointments were effective April 1.

“On Thursday, Feb. 27, I joyfully announced the Holy Father’s appointment of our three new auxiliary bishops of Newark and many of us joined together that day to congratulate and greet our new bishops,” Tobin said. “Even before they are ordained to the episcopacy, I have named them to assist Bishop Manuel Cruz and me in our service to faithful of the Archdiocese of Newark.”

Bishop-elect Elias R. Lorenzo, titular bishop of Tabuda and auxiliary bishop of Newark, is now episcopal vicar for Union County; Bishop-elect Michael A. Saporito, titular bishop of Luperciana and auxiliary bishop of Newark, is now episcopal vicar for Bergen County; and Bishop-elect Gregory J. Studerus, titular bishop of Tarasa in Byzacena, is now episcopal vicar for Hudson County. In addition, the Most Rev. Manuel A. Cruz, titular bishop of Gaguari and auxiliary bishop of Newark, formerly the episcopal vicar for Union County, is appointed episcopal vicar for Essex County.

Episcopal vicars are priests or bishops authorized by a diocesan bishop to share in the pastoral governance of a diocese. Cruz and the bishops-elect already are arranging in their respective counties residences and offices. At the beginning of their new service in the Archdiocese of Newark, they have begun to meet regularly with Tobin and have reached out to the deans to help ensure that all archdiocesan parishes find the help they need during these difficult times.

“I am grateful for their willingness to begin immediately their ministry among us, to us and for us. I also express my sincere thanks to Bishop John W. Flesey and Msgr. Robert E. Emery, who had served generously as the episcopal vicars for Bergen and Essex counties, respectively,” Tobin said.