Nonprofit donation supports medical team working at test site

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. thanked Team 94 for providing a week’s worth of meals and protein drinks for the first responders and medical professionals working at Essex County’s COVID-19 testing site in Weequahic Park in Newark. Team 94 donated $5,000 to pay for the meals and partnered with OWYN to provide the protein drinks. Team 94 is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to open a facility in Essex County that provides continuing education for adults with autism.

“I want to thank Team 94 for their generous donation to assist those working at our testing site in Weequahic Park. The contribution has greatly lifted the spirits and morale of our nurses, doctors, law enforcement and first responders,” DiVincenzo said. “The professionals working at our testing site are on the front lines of combating the coronavirus and it is gratifying to have the community’s support.”

“We have been so blessed with a community that has embraced our mission from day one and continues to support us as we journey towards our first facility in September. We wanted to take this opportunity, during this most tragic time, to give back and show how grateful we are to all those that are on the front lines working to keep us safe. We hope this gesture helps in some small way during this most difficult time. We are truly grateful for all you are giving our community,” said Team 94 President Nicole Sabato, of Roseland.