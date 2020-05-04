New chairman of ECC Foundation board addresses student needs

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Reginald Davis, the new chairman of the Essex County College Foundation board, said he will help ensure the foundation works in harmony with ECC’s leadership in maintaining “students first.”

“As chair, I’m making sure the full board knows what to do to support the college,” said Davis, who has been on the foundation since 2007.

The foundation leads the efforts in supporting the Essex County College Coronavirus Alert Student Emergency Fund. Information on supporting the emergency fund is available at www.essex.edu/foundation.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Davis for the benefit of our students,” ECC President Anthony Munroe said. “He has solid initiatives that will assist the college in both the short-term during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as long-term.”

The foundation recently gave $10,000 to the emergency fund. Davis said $5,000 was given to support the college’s food pantry, with the remainder earmarked for student technology needs. Extra support for students is critical now as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the college to offer all instruction remotely.

“The foundation has a drive to collect laptops and computers, which will be given to students to continue their studies. Remote learning is not new. However, the transition is significant,” Davis said. “Every foundation member wants our students to complete their course work and earn their associate degree. This effort requires the collective support of the entire Essex County College family. I pledge to all our students the foundation is taking an active role in this effort.”

Davis also called on the community to help in supporting the college’s students.

“I’m calling on all of us to help our students through your donations. No donation is too small, any amount is appreciated,” he said. “Now is the time for our alumni to come forward to help ECC’s future graduates. Go to our website and see how simple it is to help our future leaders who need a little extra help, especially now during this pandemic.”