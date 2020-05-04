County parks now open, social distancing remains in effect

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County parks and golf courses that are part of the Essex County Parks System have been reopened to the public, effective May 2. Parks will be open to the public for passive use only and golf courses will offer modified play, which is allowable according to the executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy. Those who visit the parks are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Essex County parks will be open for passive recreation only; this includes running, walking and sitting. Visitors must wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines, which require 6 feet between each person. Playgrounds; tennis, basketball and bocce courts; dog parks; baseball, softball, soccer and football fields; exercise and par courses; Turtle Back Zoo, paddle boating at the South Mountain Recreation Complex and the Environmental Center will remain closed. Large groups of people are not allowed. In addition, all park buildings and restroom buildings will be closed. Since Turtle Back Zoo is closed, the zoo parking decks also will be closed.

Essex County golf courses — Francis Byrne Golf Course, Hendricks Field Golf Course and Weequahic Golf Course — will offer modified play in accordance with USGA COVID-19 Rules and Handicapping Guidelines. To minimize touching common surfaces, the holes have been raised so the flags do not have to be removed. Golfers will only be allowed to play in groups of two — instead of the usual four — and each player must use their own golf cart. Golfers will begin their rounds 16 minutes apart and tee times must be made through the automated tee time system at essex-county-golf.book.teeitup.com. Payments must be made with a credit card; no cash will be accepted. The clubhouses will be open to allow golfers to get their clubs from the locker room. Gathering will not be allowed; restrooms inside the buildings will not be open.