ECC offers free summer classes for essential workers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essential workers operating on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to take classes this summer for free at Essex County College.

“This is our way of saying thank you to all our brave neighbors who have been putting their lives on the line every day keeping us safe and healthy,” ECC President Anthony Munroe said. “This is the least we can do for them.”

The college’s summer I term begins May 26 and summer II classes start July 13. All summer classes will be offered via remote instruction.

The college’s Essential Worker program is for Essex County residents; to qualify, participants must provide a letter from their employer confirming their essential status.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advisory deems essential workers as those employed in such fields as health care, law enforcement, first responders, transportation, food and agriculture, energy and public works.

Registration information is available at www.essex.edu/registration.