JFS delivers 155 care packages to Holocaust survivors

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Through a generous donation from KAVOD and the Seed the Dream Foundation, Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ created and delivered “care packages” to 155 Holocaust survivors in the community. JFS staff found vendors for much-needed supplies for the group. Packages included: toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, napkins, various cleaning supplies, wipes, personal care items, and shelf-stable food such as oatmeal, beans, tuna and soup. The care packages were delivered by a team of 50 volunteers.

“This is a very resilient group but have been particularly hard hit because of their age and unfamiliarity with technology,” said Susan Schechter, JFS director of older adults and disability services. “Food insecurity has been a big issue since the start of the pandemic. We have had volunteers grocery shopping and delivering Shabbat dinners since the beginning but are grateful to now be able to provide hard-to-find and much-needed items. Staff and volunteers have been making telephone calls to survivors on a weekly basis to check in with them and ensure they are coping as best as they can. Many have expressed how much they miss our Cafe Europa socialization program. Beginning June 16, we will have our meetings remotely through Zoom and the telephone. Our group is looking forward to getting together once again.”

One survivor said, “I want to thank you for the packages that were delivered to me. Thank you JFS and everyone who was involved. There are a lot of good things that I can really use. It is greatly appreciated.”

Photos Courtesy of Stacey Merkin