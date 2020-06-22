Freeholders pass resolution condemning acts of hatred, calling for social justice

NEWARK, NJ — On June 10, Essex County Freeholder At-Large Rufus Johnson and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders unanimously passed a resolution condemning all acts of hate and bigotry, and calling for social justice. The resolution, introduced by Johnson and co-sponsored by Freeholder Vice President Wayne Richardson and Freeholder President Brendan Gill, recognized the murder of George Floyd as a horrific and tragic occurrence that will be forever ingrained in the minds and hearts of all who witnessed it. The resolution also expressed the need for the Essex County community to come together and embrace the challenge of becoming a closer community through the adoption of anti-racist principles and values.

In passing the resolution, the board members extended their condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd and to the members of communities throughout the country who have been affected by the unrest of recent weeks. The board condemned the actions of the police officers involved, and recognized that the inhumane violence displayed during Floyd’s murder was not an isolated incident, but one of the latest incidents of unchecked police brutality in which people of color have been left to wonder if their lives do indeed matter. Through the resolution, the board proclaimed that Black Lives Matter.

According to a press release from the board, the resolution also pointed out the very real social, legal, economical, medical and educational inequities suffered by black and brown communities.

“The minority communities of Essex County and the entire nation have suffered throughout our history, but ultimately it is the legacy of America that suffers when it fails to live up to its ideals of equality and compassion for all of its citizens,” the release read.

Johnson also issued a challenge to all public officials to reflect on their own practices and beliefs, and ensure that all members of the communities they have been called to serve feel protected, listened to and served by their public servants.

“As a black man, my heart hurts. Just like George Floyd was a father, a brother, a friend … I am a father, a brother and a friend. It was a moment of reckoning for the masses and a realization that this type of abuse can no longer be tolerated anywhere,” Johnson said. “We are committed to social justice, and will focus on how we can deliver on the promise of good, fair public safety to all.”