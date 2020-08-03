Essex Vicinage to host resource conference for landlord and tenants

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex Vicinage will host a Landlord-Tenant Virtual Informational Conference, presented via Zoom webinar, for both landlords and tenants on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. A second webinar will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

This virtual community program will discuss: the role of courts in resolving landlord-tenant matters focusing on eviction complaints; the current status of court processes relating to non-payment of rent; the voluntary pretrial/settlement conference process; the rights and responsibilities of landlords; the rights and responsibilities of tenants; the community resources available to assist landlords and tenants in navigating the process, identifying potential financial assistance and reducing the risks of housing instability resulting from evictions due to non-payment of rent; and the services of the Judiciary Ombudsman Program.

This program will include a brief introduction and overview, presentations, and time for questions from attendees. As with all Judiciary community education programs, individual cases cannot be addressed.

Advance registration is strongly recommended. To register, click the appropriate link below: https://njcourts.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9c3SiOE_SvuMPTpYn2qQdQ for Aug. 6 and https://njcourts.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eHoMUqtRROyQblQ0xPYigw for Aug. 27. In response, registrants will receive a system-generated confirmation email with the information necessary to log in to the seminar.