NJSIAA signs multiyear partnership with TPG

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has signed a new multiyear partnership with Teall Properties Group, a multimedia and marketing management company for high schools, as the exclusive agent for strategic business partnerships, athletic sponsorships and multimedia rights.

Under the partnership, TPG will work with NJSIAA to develop business relationships to benefit the association, and in turn its member schools. TPG also will represent NJSIAA in negotiations for opportunities related to the regional and national recognition of the association’s championships and student-athletes across its 33 sports.

“Throughout New Jersey and nationwide, there’s tremendous passion for high school athletics — among participants and spectators alike,” NJSIAA COO Colleen Maguire said. “We’re looking forward to working with TPG to develop relationships that will benefit our member schools and student-athletes, while making competitions even more accessible to fans.”

“As NJSIAA looks forward to its next 100 years, we are excited to partner with them to grow their revenue and brand both within the state and nationally,” TPG CEO Mike Wolfert said. “We know working with Colleen and her staff, we will be able to help make a significant impact on the lives of their students.”

TPG has hired veteran seller, Zack Rosenberg, formerly of Learfield IMG College and Princeton Sports Properties, as general manager. NJSIAA joins a group of 11 properties associated with TPG, including the District of Columbia State Athletic Association, Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association, Ohio High School Athletic Association, Ohio Valley Athletic Conference, Rhode Island Interscholastic League, South Carolina High School League, South Carolina Independent School Association, Vermont Principals’ Association, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association and Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.