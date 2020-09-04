Mindfulness tools for children returning to school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The transition back to school this fall is a difficult one for many children and adolescents, whether it is in-person, virtual or a hybrid schedule. JFS recognizes that families are anticipating so much change and uncertainty with the school year ahead. It is important, now more than ever, to teach and encourage mindfulness and calming techniques to children.

The HealthCare Foundation of New Jersey has provided the funding for JFS to create back-to-school transition packages for children, adolescents and their families to use at home. Some of the items include journals, coloring books, fidget toys, art supplies, stress balls, aroma putty and other mindfulness tools.

Mindfulness involves gaining a deeper sense of one’s self and emotions. There are various benefits of mindfulness, including reduced anxiety, strengthened self-control, improved sleep, better mood and increased positivity and self-esteem. Clinicians often incorporate mindfulness and calming techniques in therapy and find ways to create with families a stash of tools that can be used to build self-awareness, practice breathing and promote calm. For children who enjoy art, the process of drawing and creating can be powerful. Listening to music or writing in a journal can help children explore their feelings. Fidget toys and stress balls can help reduce anxiety and improve focus.

“While we haven’t been able to be together over the past few months (in our offices), sending these packages to the children and families we work with really means a lot,” said Marianne McCrone, JFS program coordinator of child and adolescent services. “It shows our support from a distance and the acknowledgement that these times are tough. These packages have brought smiles and positivity to the kids.”

A 16-year-old client reached out to JFS with many thanks after she received her package, saying: “Thank you so much for the thoughtful package. It means a lot that you are thinking of me and always there to listen when I need it. These things will help me focus. What a lovely box of happiness.”

Photos Courtesy of Stacey Merkin