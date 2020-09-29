25th annual golf outing supports CASA of Essex County

LIVINGSTON / NORTH CALDWELL, NJ — The annual golf outing fundraiser to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County will take place at Cedar Hill Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 15. The event highlights the need to safeguard the more than 1,200 foster children who live in Essex County. This year marks the 25th year the nonprofit has hosted its golf outing fundraiser.

“We are so fortunate to be able to hold our golf outing this fall and we look forward to honoring Mitch and his longstanding commitment to the organization,” CASA Executive Director Marla Higginbotham said.

This year’s honoree, Mitchell Decter, is the general counsel for JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, a comprehensive outpatient physical and occupational therapy company that provides rehabilitative care for general orthopedic, sports and soft-tissue injuries; workers’ compensation cases; and Medicare patients. Decter served on the CASA for Children of Essex County board of trustees for six years, and as president for four of those years. He chaired the annual golf event and served on the Ruby Red Shoe Ball Committee for many years. He lives in North Caldwell and has been married to his high school sweetheart, Jamie, for 17 years. He is the proud father of three.

Registration for the golf outing is available at www.casaessexgolf.givesmart.com.