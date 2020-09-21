Murphy leads coalition of governors calling to end attacks on USPS

TRENTON, NJ — On Sept. 16, a coalition of 12 Democratic governors, led by DGA Chairperson and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling on them to end their attacks on the United States Postal Service. The governors also urge Congress to deliver an additional $25 billion in funding to the USPS in order to ensure a safe, secure election this fall.

“The ongoing significant mail delays caused by the operational changes implemented by Postmaster General DeJoy as well as President Donald Trump’s continuous attacks on the integrity of the service threaten every single need the USPS fulfills,” the letter reads. “We want to be very clear: Any threat to the United States Postal Service performing its mission is a threat to every American, and this assault on one of our nation’s most cherished and vital institutions must end. Period. Full stop.”

In addition to Murphy, the letter was signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

“The importance of the USPS, across every need that it serves, has been greatly amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. From delivering critical goods, communications and medications, the USPS has been necessary as individuals adapt to the realities of life during a pandemic. When it comes to securing our sacred right to vote and ability to do so safely, the USPS has never been more important,” the letter reads. “At the time of this letter, America has had nearly six million positive COVID-19 cases with over 181,000 deaths. America’s seniors — those who rely heavily on the USPS to participate in our democratic process — have been hit disproportionately hard. President Trump’s explicit threats to undermine the viability of voting by mail when months into this crisis we are still losing over 1,000 Americans per day is extremely reckless and irresponsible. Voting by mail does not favor any political party — it simply favors democracy. Supporting the United States Postal Service will save lives and expanding voting by mail ensures that the constitutional right of every citizen to cast their ballot this November will not be infringed upon.”