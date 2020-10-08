JFS receives funding from NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey received a grant from the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to support enhanced technology to meet community needs during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has altered every aspect of day-to-day life, from where one goes every day to whom one sees and how one interacts and connects with the community. For a homebound older adult, this experience can exacerbate feelings of isolation, loneliness and depression. For children, this can create a confusing paradigm shift, altering their daily schedules and shifting their understanding of social interactions, causing behavioral problems and sleep issues. Individuals already suffering from an anxiety disorder or depression may experience an increase in symptoms, requiring the support of a therapist.

“JFS MetroWest is grateful for the funding we have received from the N.J. Pandemic Relief Fund. These funds allow us to ensure that our clinicians have easy access to their clients through up-to-date technology and a new patient portal. As the pandemic lingers on, the ability to provide telehealth services to people in crisis becomes even more important, and the need in the community grows larger each day. The NJPRF grant will allow clinical staff at JFS MetroWest to enroll new clients, who are in crisis due to the current climate,” JFS MetroWest CEO Diane Squadron said.

Thanks to the funding, JFS will be able to invest in technology to enable its clinicians to continue to support those feeling the emotional impact of living in crisis. For more information, call 973-765-9050 or visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.