$5.5 million coronavirus emergency rental assistance program announced

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County has set aside $5.5 million to create the Essex County Coronavirus Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which will provide a grant to help income-eligible residents, who are experiencing homelessness, pay their rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Applications can be made by visiting https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/essexcountynj/participant.

There is a limited time to submit applications; the website will be open from Friday, Oct. 2, to Friday, Oct. 23.

“The economic impact of the coronavirus has made it difficult for some households to maintain their housing during the pandemic. Our Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help eligible residents pay up to six months of their rent and help them quickly exit homelessness during these uncertain times and benefits landlords who will receive rental payments so they can pay for property taxes and other expenses,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said.

“The leadership of our county has implemented programs and initiatives, in a multitude of areas, to assist Essex County residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, we aim to provide financial relief that will assist in keeping families together and in their homes during this unprecedented time,” Freeholder President Brendan Gill said.

Residents can apply for as much as six months of rental assistance. When enrolling, residents will be asked to complete a short questionnaire and will be required to demonstrate why they are unable to pay their rent or provide proof of an impending eviction. Residents also must provide documentation of household income to confirm they meet certain income-eligibility guidelines established by the federal government.

The willing participation of the landlord is necessary for the application and the landlord must verify he or she will accept payment from Essex County. Residents and landlords also must affirm that funding assistance has not been received from other sources that would create a duplication of benefits. When an application is approved, the payment will be made directly to the landlord.

Essex County is funding the Coronavirus Emergency Rental Assistance Program with grants from the Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

Essex County already has an established program to assist homeowners who are having difficulty meeting their mortgage obligations. If a homeowner needs assistance, they can contact the East Orange Community Development Corporation at 973-266-5315 or the Montclair Salvation Army at 973-744-3312.