NJ Transit announces path forward on NJ TransitGRID project

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit board of directors announced Oct. 21 a re-imagined path forward for NJ TransitGRID, committing to hiring a renewables energy consultant to assist in the project’s multistep design and feasibility process, and approving up to $3 million in stipends to qualified bidders in order to foster the most creative, environmentally-sound bid proposals.

“The stipend program authorized by our board today will encourage innovation and allow NJ Transit to solicit the best possible technical design and construction solutions for our NJ TransitGRID project,” NJDOT Commissioner and NJ Transit Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

“NJ TransitGRID is a critical resiliency project that ensures we can maintain limited, but vital, rail service for our customers in the event of local and regional power interruptions,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “We will be incentivizing the national and international developer community to come up with the most innovative designs that will allow us to maximize the use of renewable energy for this project. Our commitment is to deliver a project that meets the needs of our riders and remains consistent with Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan.’’

The board also created an ad hoc Energy and Sustainability Policy Committee to oversee NJ Transit’s efforts and ensure renewable energy technologies are incorporated into the $557 million power reliability project. The committee will comprise board members Cedric Fulton, Sangeeta Doshi and James Adams. The Special Board Committee’s meetings will be open to the public to provide increased opportunity for public engagement. The committee will also consider issues related to zero-emission fleet vehicle deployment, adoption of NJ Transit’s first sustainability plan and other issues as may be appropriate.

The competitive bidder stipend program approved by the board will encourage short-listed project proposers to make the most use of renewable, green-energy options in their bid proposals.

For more information, visit njtransitresilienceprogram.com.