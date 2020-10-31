Authorities seek help in solving stabbing homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose are seeking help from the public identifying three individuals in connection with a stabbing homicide, according to an Oct. 30 press release.

These individuals have not been charged with a crime. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is seeking to contact them regarding the Oct. 10 murder of Mario Esquivel Lopez, 28, of Newark. Lopez was fatally stabbed on the 400 block of 4th Avenue in the city of Newark.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.