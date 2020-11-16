RWJBarnabas, Trinitas reach definitive agreement

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Trinitas Regional Medical Center and RWJBarnabas Health recently entered into a definitive agreement whereby Trinitas and its affiliates will become a part of the RWJBH system. The agreement follows the October 2019 signing by both institutions of a letter of intent to explore a potential transaction.

“Our discussions during this past year have been very fruitful and encouraging, and through this process we learned that we share very similar commitments to quality and excellent health care. We are increasingly confident that the path we are taking toward integration with RWJBH is the right one for our institution and our community,” Trinitas President and CEO Gary Horan said.

“We are excited that Trinitas Regional Medical Center and its affiliates will become a part of RWJBarnabas Health,” RWJBH President and CEO Barry Ostrowsky said. “Trinitas is a vital resource to the communities it serves, and we intend to greatly expand its excellent care to residents of new communities in northern and central New Jersey. When joining together two entities with such similar missions and goals, the opportunities are enormous.”

Approvals will be necessary from state and federal authorities and the Catholic Church before the transaction is considered complete in a process that is expected to take up to one year.

Under the terms of the agreement, the role of Trinitas as a full service, Catholic provider of acute health care services for the eastern Union County community will be enhanced. RWJBH will make significant investments in Trinitas and will expand the network of outpatient services currently provided by Trinitas, resulting in an even higher level of care for the community.

RWJBH will become the sole member — i.e., corporate parent — of Trinitas. Trinitas will retain its identity as a Catholic institution and will abide by the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services. The Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth will continue to serve as the Catholic sponsor of Trinitas. The Trinitas board will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of Trinitas.

The agreement states, in part: “The parties have been in discussions for some time and share a common perspective and culture regarding the provision of high quality, cost-effective services to their communities consistent with their respective missions and the need to move in the direction of population health management.”

According to Horan, “Throughout several years of discussion, including a very thorough due diligence process, I am more convinced than ever that our eventual move into the RWJBH system is an extremely positive and exciting development for our institution. Our chief goal is to provide care for our community, and this partnership will give us the resources and opportunities to greatly enhance the already high level of care we provide.”

Trinitas Chairperson Victor Richel agreed, saying, “Our organization has been committed to serving the community to the best of its ability since 1879. It’s wonderful to know that this commitment will continue far into the future as part of RWJBH.”