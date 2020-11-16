County to hold emergency food distributions for Thanksgiving

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders will present two special Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Events to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus. There will be 1,500 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable food distributed at each event. The program is meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

Event No. 1 will be Thursday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Residents driving to Codey Arena should use the western entrance to the parking lot that is across the street from the BP gas station. Left turns from Northfield Avenue into the parking lot will not be allowed. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Cherry Lane before turning right onto Northfield Avenue. Residents walking to the site should come to the eastern end of the commuter parking deck.

Event No. 2 will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. at Branch Brook Park’s Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Newark. Residents driving to Branch Brook Park should enter the park via the Heller Parkway entrance or more southern entrances. Cars entering from Mill Street or other northern entrances will not be allowed to make a left turn into the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center parking lot. Residents walking to the site should come to a walk-up location in the Cherry Blossom Center parking lot.

For both events, residents walking to the site must wear a face mask/covering and follow social-distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart. Residents who are driving or walking are asked to not arrive to the site until 8 a.m. Both events will be held rain or shine. Buses will not be allowed to enter.

Residents will receive a frozen turkey and an emergency food box that contains food items served during a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Only one emergency food box will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk or given to each resident who walks to the site.

“The coronavirus has forced an enormous amount of people out of work and created food insecurity among residents who now have limited income or no income at all. We are pleased to present this Emergency Food Distribution Event to help those who are in dire need,” DiVincenzo said. “The coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who are struggling.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected our communities in a multitude of ways. Unfortunately, over the last few months, the number of Essex County residents requiring assistance to provide food for their families has increased. To that end, I am happy to join the county administration in announcing that more food distribution events will be coming to different municipalities across the county. Providing service to our residents is something I take great pride in, and it is my hope the upcoming food distribution events will allow more Essex County residents in need to receive assistance,” Freeholder President Brendan Gill said.