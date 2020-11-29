ECCF Civilian Task Force to hold public hearing Dec. 5

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility Civilian Task Force will host a virtual public hearing on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The focus of this public hearing will be on addiction treatment and medication-assisted treatment practices at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 transmission in New Jersey and to promote social distancing, the meeting will be held remotely via livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5dUT5wIwyHspxjJL256Dw/featured and Facebook at facebook.com/essexcountyciviliantaskforce.

“The task force is committed to thoroughly and rigorously examining how the correctional facility treats inmates and detainees coping with addiction issues. Our upcoming hearing will focus on how best to ensure and enhance the health and well-being of the persons we serve,” Task Force Chairperson and former Gov. Jim McGreevey said.

During the hearing, task force members will be interviewing relevant ECCF staff and gathering information, which will ultimately inform the items of inquiry addressed by the task force. The hearing will be provided via a YouTube link, and a recording of the hearing will be available on either the Essex County Civilian Task Force YouTube channel or the Essex County Civilian Task Force Facebook page. Technical issues that prevented the livestream from being broadcast on YouTube have been resolved and the hearing will be livestreamed on that platform on Dec. 5.

This is the third public hearing scheduled this fall by the civilian task force. The previous two meetings, held in September and October, focused on the medical services and mental health services provided at the ECCF.

Those wishing to contact the civilian task force, submit a complaint or receive more information about the public hearing should send an email to JailTaskForce@admin.essexcountynj.org or call 973 877-8037. For more information about the task force, visit www.essexcountynj.org/corrections/ and click on the link for the “Civilian Task Force.”