Super Essex Conference donates to food bank

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Four leagues that are members of the Super Football Conference — Big North, Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League, Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference and Super Essex Conference — each recently presented a $1,000 donation to one of four New Jersey food banks/housing shelters. The four donations — which were made to Project Self-Sufficiency, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Palisades Emergency Residence Corp. and Center for Food Action — will support efforts to feed and house families throughout New Jersey.