JFS delivers Thanksgiving meals to homebound older adults

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Through generous funding from KAVOD SHEF, Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest and Wilf Family Foundations, Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ delivered 134 Thanksgiving meals to Holocaust survivors and isolated older adults in Essex, Morris and parts of Union counties. Twenty “care packages” were also created for JFS’ most isolated clients and included pumpkin bread, spiced tea, fruit cups and handmade cards. Working with a team of 23 volunteers, the meals and packages were delivered in time for the holiday.

“As the COVID-19 crisis persists, the Holocaust survivors and vulnerable older adults in our community continue to struggle with isolation from family and friends and lack of access to resources, including food,” said licensed clinical social worker Liz Levy, JFS coordinator of Holocaust Services. “We are grateful to our funders, community partners and team of volunteers, to be able to continue providing grocery delivery, hot meals and other essentials. These deliveries not only provide vital resources, but offer connection to a friendly face, reassurance of their well-being and linkage to support when needed.”

JFS has received numerous calls and emails thanking staff and volunteers for the “delicious meals.” One survivor said, “It’s not just about the food, but knowing someone cares about us.”

Photos Courtesy of Stacey Merkin