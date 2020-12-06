ECPO honored with inaugural AG Excelling in Policing Award

TRENTON, NJ — On Dec. 4, the one-year anniversary of the attorney general’s announcement of the state’s “Excellence in Policing Initiative,” Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal today announced the winners of the first-ever Attorney General’s Excellence in Policing Awards.

Among the Excellence in Policing Awards was the Attorney General’s 21/21 Award, which honors a county prosecutor’s office that exhibited outstanding community outreach efforts in advancing the Attorney General’s “21 County 21st Century Community Policing Project.” The Attorney General’s 21/21 Award was presented to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the leadership of acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.

“One year ago today, I was joined by some of our state’s most dedicated law enforcement leaders to announce the Excellence in Policing Initiative, a comprehensive set of law enforcement policies designed to enhance public safety and public trust and to promote the professionalism, accountability and transparency that are the hallmarks of our finest law enforcement agencies,” Grewal said. “I am honored to announce the recipients of our inaugural Excellence in Policing Awards — eight exemplary awardees who through their dedication, ingenuity and commitment have built community trust and have bettered their profession. While this season is fraught with challenges, let us hold fast to these shining star examples, so that together we can make a difference and build trust in the communities we serve.”