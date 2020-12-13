Elected officials urge governor to commit to TCI

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — During the pandemic, economic recession and climate crisis, elected officials from across New York and New Jersey are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy, respectively, to sign a memorandum of understanding that will commit the two states to the Transportation and Climate Initiative by the end of the year, according to a Dec. 9 press release. TCI’s main tenant is to curb pollution from cars and trucks, the greatest source of human-made greenhouse gasses.

The TCI consortium, comprising 12 states and the District of Columbia, will be able to invest in a modernized, clean, resilient transportation infrastructure regional system that will improve health outcomes. These Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states along with the District of Columbia have been collaborating on TCI for years.

More than 120 N.J. officials and more than 85 N.Y. officials have signed letters to their respective governors.

The transportation sector is responsible for more than 40 percent of New York’s greenhouse gas pollution and 42 percent of New Jersey’s. This airborne pollution jeopardizes human health and drives the climate crisis. It also causes asthma, premature deaths, heart and lung disease, and has increased mortality rates from COVID-19, especially in communities of color suffering from environmental injustice, according to the press release. In October a study, published in Cardiovascular Research, estimated that about 17 percent of COVID-19 deaths in North America could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution.

“Making our cities better places to live and work will create more vibrant, healthier local economies and inclusive communities,” said Essex County Freeholder President Brendan Gill, who is co-chairperson of Elected Officials to Protect America–New Jersey Leadership Council, the organization responsible for the letters. “With a smarter, cleaner transportation infrastructure, everyone’s quality of life will improve. Working regionally will help streamline projects, improve the efficiency of our transportation systems, and reduce congestion hassles stemming from having to switch trains, buses or traffic lanes while traveling and commuting to work. We need our governors to sign the MOU. It’s an opportunity our region can’t miss out on.”

TCI is projected to generate up to $1.4 billion in funds for New York State annually, and $750 million annually for New Jersey. With mounting unfunded mandates for local governments that are already struggling because of COVID-19 expenditures the revenue could help save and create jobs.

The TRECH Project Research study of TCI found that the initiative will cut carbon-dioxide emissions from transportation by as much as a quarter by 2032, thereby leading to much cleaner air and healthier communities, especially in the tristate area. TCI could see a reduction of as many as 1,100 pollution-related deaths and 4,700 childhood asthma cases annually up and down the East Coast, as well as provide $11.1 billion in health benefits.

In addition to the health benefits from less pollution, TCI would provide an improved regional transportation system, which means more reliable and accessible mass transit; more electric buses, cars and trucks with charging infrastructure; more walkable and bikeable communities; less congestion; and increased investments in projects that connect everyone, including those in underserved urban, suburban and rural areas. The program enables participating states to choose where proceeds are allocated, thereby allowing communities to tailor programs to specific needs.