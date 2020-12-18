Chief justice names Venable to lead Essex Vicinage

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced Dec. 16 that Superior Court Judge Sheila Venable will lead the Essex Vicinage, effective Feb. 1.

Venable will succeed Judge Sallyanne Floria, who is retiring after 22 years on the bench and more than five years as assignment judge.

“Judge Venable’s distinguished career has been marked by excellence, strong leadership and empathy — qualities that will serve the state’s largest vicinage and the public well. Essex County, and the Judiciary as a whole, are fortunate to have such a gifted jurist continue to maintain the highest standards Judge Floria exemplified,” Rabner said.

Venable served as the presiding judge of the criminal division in the Hudson Vicinage from 2008 to 2018 and currently serves as a drug court judge there. She was appointed to the bench on Jan. 20, 2005, by Gov. Richard Codey, serving first in the family division and then moving to the criminal division later that year. She was reappointed by Gov. Chris Christie and received tenure in December 2011.

“I would like to thank Chief Justice Rabner for his confidence in my ability to serve as the assignment judge in Essex County. Judge Floria has set a strong example to follow. I am humbled and honored to have been chosen and I feel privileged to be a part of this independent judiciary,” Venable said.

Prior to her judicial career, Venable served from 1986 to 1988 as designated counsel on behalf of the State Public Defender’s Office at the Department of Public Advocate. During the same period, Venable served as public defender for Jersey City. Venable then served as assistant prosecutor in Jersey City and, in 1991, became Jersey City’s chief municipal prosecutor. She served as a municipal court judge in Jersey City from 1993 to 2005.

Prior to her legal career, Venable earned her bachelor’s degree in political science, with an emphasis in public administration, at California State University, Northridge. She later received her law degree at the University of Santa Clara.

With 811 employees, the Essex Vicinage is the largest of New Jersey’s 15 court vicinages.