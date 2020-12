This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In mid-December, Sheriff Armando Fontoura and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office completed their 31st annual Holiday Toy Drive for the Essex County needy and less fortunate. Sheriff’s officers delivered more than 2,500 toys to families in need and made stops at local shelters, schools, charities and homes across Essex County.

Photos Courtesy of Julian Coltre