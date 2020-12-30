JFS continues to mobilize volunteers to respond to food insecurity

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Since the pandemic began, the days have been busy and rewarding for JFS Volunteer Services. In mid-March, JFS identified a need for safely delivered hot meals and groceries for isolated Holocaust survivors and older adult clients who had been advised to shelter-in-place. To fill that need, JFS began organizing weekly meals and coordinating weekly grocery shopping by volunteers.

Since March, 2,776 meals have been delivered by 78 volunteers to more than 180 clients. Meals were dropped off with no contact to maintain safe social distancing to protect both volunteers and clients.

Ava Reinfeld and Steve Delman, two of JFS’ most dedicated volunteers, have won a Points of Light award two times in the past few months. Points of Light is an international organization that equips people, nonprofit organizations and corporations to build stronger communities around the world. Their awards celebrate the power of individuals to lead and lend support to causes they care about.

The recognition of Reinfeld and Delman read, “A connection has certainly been developed between Steve and Ava and their clients, who will ask questions about their families and wish them a happy holiday or a good Sabbath. One of their usual meal recipients even gave them flowers for the holidays. Steve said for some of the clients who aren’t able to get out of the house for several days at a time, just having someone to stop by for a moment can make a huge difference in their lives.”

In mid-December, JFS Volunteer Services delivered Hanukkah meals and packages. The meal deliveries were made possible through funding from KAVOD SHEF, Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest and Wilf Family Foundations. The care packages were filled with cards and sweet treats.

“The holidays can be sad and lonely for our clients. This year, our older adult clients feel especially isolated and vulnerable due to the current COVID crisis. We hope that these Hanukkah packages will bring joy, comfort and a friendly face from our JFS volunteers, who are delivering the packages to the seniors. Included in these packages are letters of hope and good wishes from Golda Och Academy’s Community Service Club; fresh doughnuts donated by the Chabad of Short Hills; and tea, Hanukkah gelt and cookies from JFS MetroWest. Now more than ever, in these difficult times, it is wonderful to see our community come together to care for our elders,” saidSuzy Berman, director of Volunteer Services at JFS MetroWest NJ.

For more information about JFS, call 973-765-9050 or visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.

Photos Courtesy of Stacey Merkin