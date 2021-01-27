County seeks Legacies Writing Contest entries from seniors

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Division of Senior Services invites county seniors ages 60 and older to submit an original story focusing on a special person, life-changing experience or significant period of their life to the 2021 Essex County Legacies Writing Contest. The deadline is Monday, April 5.

“Our senior citizens have led interesting lives and I am always impressed by the stories that are submitted. Our legacies contest is an opportunity for our older residents to remember their past and share their experiences with family, friends and the younger generation,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “It’s never too early to begin collecting your thoughts and writing your drafts. I encourage all our seniors to start working on their entries now.”

To enter the contest, writers must be Essex County residents who are 60 years of age or older. Entries should be original stories focusing on a special person, a life-altering experience or a significant period in your life. The suggested maximum length is 1,500 words. Stories must be typed or legibly hand-written on 8.5-by-11-inch paper. Entries must have a cover page with the story’s title and the author’s name, date of birth, address and telephone number. The story title with no identifying information should appear on the first page of the story text; all identifying information about the author is removed when stories are judged by the review committee. Seniors may submit only one entry. Previously published stories may not be submitted. Seniors should keep a copy of the story, as entries will not be returned. Entries received after April 5 will not be accepted.

Stories should be sent to gbenoit@seniors.essexcountynj.org or to Essex County Division of Senior Services, Attn: Gloria Chambers-Benoit, 465 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 102, Newark, NJ 07102.

Awards will be presented to the authors of the winning and honorable mention stories. These stories will be posted on the Essex County website at www.essexcountynj.org. For a complete list of contest rules or for more information, visit the county website or call the Essex County Division of Senior Services at 973-395-8389.