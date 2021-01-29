ECPO invites high school juniors to apply for summer internship program

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is looking for high school juniors to participate in its annual summer internship program. This three-week program, designed to expose high school students to careers in law, law enforcement and government, will be held virtually again this year.

“Even though we are dealing with a global pandemic, we believe it is important to keep young people engaged during the summer. Last year, we were able to continue our annual internship program and we plan to do so again this year,’’ acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said. “While the students will not be able to take part in the traditional activities, we believe our virtual program remains an exciting opportunity to expose students to our office, careers in law enforcement and information about the operation of government. Our staff and our partners in law enforcement have assisted in making this a great opportunity.”

Applications for the summer internship program can be found online at www.njecpo.org under “Community Programs.” The application deadline is March 10.

For more information, contact community justice coordinator Nicole Graves-Watson at nicole.graveswatson@njecpo.org.