Payne to head Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., who represents New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, became chairperson of the Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee on Jan. 26 for the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The subcommittee oversees the economic and safety regulation of railroads and the agencies that administer those regulations. The subcommittee’s authority covers all rail transportation, from passenger carriers like Amtrak to the nation’s freight providers like Union Pacific.

“It is a great honor and privilege to chair such an important subcommittee,” Payne said. “Our transportation industry has suffered significantly during the COVID-19 global pandemic. I want to make sure our nation’s rail system has the resources necessary to protect commuters and staff as well as maintain facilities during and after this public health crisis.”

Other than the nation’s railroads, the subcommittee has jurisdiction over the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. This agency provides regulations and safety oversight of pipelines and pipeline facilities, the transportation of hazardous materials, railroad retirement benefits and unemployment systems, as well as labor relations. Issues and agencies under the jurisdiction of the Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee include Surface Transportation Board, Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak inspector general, Northeast Corridor Infrastructure and Operations Advisory Commission, and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Payne became chairperson after a vote from his colleagues on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure. The congressman will give up his chairpersonship of the House Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery to chair the railroad subcommittee. Rules for congressional members state that no member of Congress can chair more than one committee or subcommittee at the same time.