ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Registration for a free virtual summer camp fair is now open. The fair will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., welcoming all families who are looking for a safe and rewarding experience for their child. RSVP for a free ticket at www.njcampfairs.com.

This event, held in association with the American Camp Association and NJ KIDS aims to help N.J. families find an amazing and safe summer camp experience for children of all ages.

Summer Camps are expected to reopen this summer, whether it is an in-person, hybrid or virtual camp. This day will be a free educational resource, guaranteed to give attendees live face-to-face meetings with high quality camps. Camps in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, as well as travel camps, will be represented; additionally, there will be many types of camps represented, including sleepaway, sports, adventure, community service, academic, art, robotics, gymnastics, college prep, performing arts, language, nature and more.