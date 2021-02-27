County commissioners debut mobile app for smartphone users

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — During the Essex County commissioner board meeting on Feb. 24, Commissioner President Wayne Richardson announced the release of a new mobile app, which will provide users with easy access to pertinent information from the board on their cell phones and handheld devices. The mobile app — called “The Essex County Board of Commissioners Mobile App” — was designed and implemented at Richardson’s request and is now available for download by iPhone and Android users.

When downloaded, users will be granted easy access through the touch of a button to services such as registering for a COVID-19 test or making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Users will also have quick access to press releases issued by the board, the agenda items for upcoming board meetings, and a link to watch the livestream of the commissioner conference/board meetings.

“Information about the critical services Essex County provides is more crucial than ever. Oftentimes, government agencies ask people to go to a website, or place the onus on individuals to do the legwork and research in getting the answers they need,” Richardson said. “We still have our website, we still have a phone number people can call if they would like to speak to a member of our office staff. Our goal with this new app is to have frequently requested information available in one place, right on your cell phone.”

In addition to information on the Essex County Board of Commissioners, such as bios and meeting schedules, users will also have access to information on county events such as upcoming food distribution locations, which change on a weekly basis.