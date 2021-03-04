Essex Vicinage to present webinar on the divorce process

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Superior Court of New Jersey, Essex Vicinage, will present an informational webinar on the divorce process on Thursday, March 11, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. Essex Vicinage staff and Volunteer Lawyers for Justice will provide information to assist self-represented litigants who are filing for a divorce.

Attorneys from VLJ will provide information on the new law and procedures when filing for a divorce. They will review the application form and discuss what happens after a divorce has been granted. Essex Vicinage staff will be available to answer questions regarding court processes, applications using the new judiciary electronic document systems and what to expect at a divorce hearing. This is an informational webinar; individual cases will not be discussed or resolved.

Register by March 11 at https://njcourts.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EPRQlQOVSRqJuHJ-2Oho1A. For more information, to request an ADA accommodation or for interpreting services, contact the Essex Vicinage’s ombudsman’s office at 973-776-9300, ext. 56886, or EssexRSVP.Mailbox@njcourts.gov.