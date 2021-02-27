Grewal announces action to promote access to mental health care

NEWARK, NJ — As part of the state’s efforts to expand access to mental health care during the COVID-19 public health emergency, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Feb. 25 that the Division of Consumer Affairs is taking action to encourage mental health care professionals to provide free services to New Jerseyans in need.

Under an administrative order signed by acting DCA Director Kaitlin Caruso, mental health professionals will be allowed to partially satisfy their continuing education requirements by providing free services to low-income, uninsured individuals or front-line health care workers.

The order also allows mental health professionals to partially satisfy their continuing education requirements by volunteering with organizations that provide mental health services — including crisis intervention and referrals — to low-income, uninsured individuals or to individuals in crisis. A non-exhaustive list of such organizations is available on DCA’s website at www.njconsumeraffairs.gov/mental-health-resources/Pages/Mental-Health-Initiative.aspx.

“This week’s action by the Division of Consumer Affairs will make it easier for New Jersey residents who face mental health challenges to get help,” Grewal said. “I commend the division and the professional boards for coming together to find a way to promote access to care for those in need, including front-line health care workers experiencing stress related to their support of the COVID-19 response.”

The order allows mental health professionals to use hours spent providing eligible volunteer services to satisfy a portion of the continuing education credits required for license renewal, with the cap depending on the type of license they hold. Practitioners may offset one hour or one credit of continuing education for every two hours spent on eligible volunteer work. However, practitioners will not be able to offset continuing education requirements specifically allocated to required topics such as ethics, cultural competency, opioid prescribing or jurisprudence.

“By partially freeing up time for mental health care professionals, this order will make it easier for practitioners to give back during this time of crisis,” Caruso said. “We all want at-risk residents to have more access to professional mental health care services at this time of need.”

“The mental and emotional health effects caused by worry, stress or isolation related to coronavirus has hit especially hard those already suffering from mental health conditions and substance use disorders,” said Sharon Joyce, director of the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies. “Increasing access to mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical for this vulnerable population and the state’s fight against the opioid epidemic.”

“These have been difficult and stressful times, and we are committed to doing everything possible to expand access to mental health care across the state,” Human Services acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. “This is another step to further improve access to mental health care for health care workers and individuals with lower incomes.”

The caps on the number of continuing education contact hours or credits that may be offset by providing volunteer services were established by DCA in consultation with the presidents of the relevant professional boards.

The order will expire automatically at the end of the state of emergency or public health emergency, whichever is later, if not revoked or superseded earlier.