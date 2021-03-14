Navigating pregnancy for black mothers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex and Morris counties chapters of The Links and the Greater Newark Health Care Coalition will host “Navigating Pregnancy & Beyond: A Virtual Prayer Breakfast in Honor of Black Moms” on Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m.

Statistics show that black women in New Jersey are seven times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to white women. What are the underlying causes of these inequities and, more importantly, what can be done to change them? This conversation and prayer event will teach about black maternal health from local experts and about supportive programs available from the Greater Newark Health Care Coalition.

Speakers will include Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver; Pastor Lucille Farrell-Scott from What Shall I Render Ministries; Dr. Lisa Gittens-Williams, a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and director of obstetrical services at University Hospital; Dr. Damali Campbell Oparaji, an assistant professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, medical director of NJ Maternal Care Quality Collaborative and president of the New Jersey Medical Association; Dr. Judy Banks, associate residency director for the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Women’s Health at Morristown Medical Center; Danica LaFortune, a doula and community health worker; and the Rev. Kimberly Williams of Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Register for this free Zoom event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navigating-pregnancy-beyond-a-prayer-breakfast-in-honor-of-black-moms-tickets-142689260419.