JFS to hold annual gala on May 11

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ will hold its annual gala, “An Evening of Broadway, Hope and Laughter” on Tuesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. virtually. The program will benefit JFS mental health and Rachel Coalition counseling services. This year, JFS is honoring Eta and Mark Levenson and the Eric Eliezer Levenson Foundation for Hope. At 9 p.m., a live Zoom after-party will follow the program.

The Levenson family has been dedicated to JFS MetroWest, volunteering their time, knowledge and support to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues. The Eric Eliezer Levenson Foundation for Hope, which the Levensons formed in memory of their son, Eric, provides annual support to create programs that increase mental health awareness. Eta and Mark Levenson have worked tirelessly to secure funding that enables JFS to train its staff, local mental health providers and the community through educational programs that address anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. Eta Levenson is a JFS executive board member; together, Eta and Mark Levenson serve on many community and national boards.

The program for the evening will feature members of the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish,” performing Broadway hits from a variety of shows. The event will be hosted by Ben Leibert, who played Motel, the tailor, in the show. Also featured in the show are piano accompanist Blair Alexis Brown, with performances by Lisa Fishman, Samantha Hahn, Liebert, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Raquel Nobile, Drew Siegla, Jodi Snyder, Steven Skybell and Rachel Zatcoff.

To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit www.jfsmetrowest.org/eol2021. For more information, contact Kimberly Colchamiro at 973-765-9050 or kcolchamiro@jfsmetrowest.org.