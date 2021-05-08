Rotary to hold awareness walks to call attention to mental health stigma

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Rotary Clubs in northern New Jersey will be holding awareness walks in four different locations on the morning of Saturday, May 22, to help raise awareness of the stigma against those with mental health issues and substance use disorder. The goal is to eliminate stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders through education.

Stigma is the primary barrier to seeking help for those with mental health and substance use disorders. By working within the mission of Rotary District 7475, which includes Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Sussex, Union and Warren counties, the objective is to create working relationships with the communities and counties that it serves. They hope to help people overcome their resistance to seeking help by eliminating the stigma that often makes them feel overwhelmed.

The 1-mile Rotary walks will take place in Clinton, Denville, Madison and Robbinsville. The first 150 people to register at each site will receive a free T-Shirt and face mask. To register, visit https://njrotary.org/event/stigma-free-awareness-walk/.

To learn more about the Rotary Stigma-Free initiative, contact district Gov. Ann Walko at edudoc98@aol.com or 908-410-7251.