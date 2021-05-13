JFS to install new board on May 20

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest will host its 160th annual installation meeting on Thursday, May 20. Register to attend at www.jfsmetrowest.org/annualmeeting.

In accordance with the bylaws of JFS MetroWest, the following individuals have been elected to assume leadership as trustees on the board: President Andrea G. Bier; Vice Presidents Michael Elchoness, Linda Jacobs, Jeffrey Shapiro and Rachel G. Wilf; senior treasurer Fred Cohen; assistant treasurer Steven Glass; secretary Pamela Davis; presidential appointment Eta Levenson; immediate past President Melanie Levitan; and past president appointments Nancy Eskow, Carol Marcus and Marion Medow.

The JFS MetroWest 2021/2022 board appointments are as follows: for their first three-year terms, Amy Black, Alan Cohen, Seth Cohen, Pamela Davis, Michael Elchoness, A. Gary Katz and Sandra Z. Rosenbaum; for their second three-year terms, Fred Cohen and Peter Sayre; and for their third three-year terms, Linda Jacobs and David Sorkin.