Recycle computers and unwanted electronics in Essex County

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County’s Computer and Electronics Recycling Day, sponsored by the county and the Essex County Utilities Authority, will be Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Essex County Public Works, 99 West Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

Items being accepted are computers, monitors, printers, fax machines, scanners, telecom equipment, speakers, televisions, keyboards, main frames, VCRs, stereos, DVD players, toasters, irons and cellular telephones. Not being accepted are smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

This event is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the Essex County Utilities Authority at 973-792-9060 or visit www.ecuanj.com.