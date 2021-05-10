Impact100 Essex announces start of 2021 grant cycle

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Impact100 Essex announced the availability of a $100,000 Impact Grant and kicked off its 2021 grant cycle with an information session for Essex County nonprofits. At the April 20 session, more than 60 organizations from across the county attended to learn about the grant application process.

“We were pleased to see so many faces at our virtual information session — both familiar organizations and new ones too,” Grants Committee Co-chairperson Jill Edinburg said. “We look forward to reviewing their proposals, reflecting the transformative work these organizations do every day on behalf of our underserved communities in Essex County.”

Letters of intent, the first step in the application process, are due Friday, May 28. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply with projects that deepen or expand their mission, innovate with a new program, or address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on how to apply can be found on Impact100 Essex’s website at www.impact100essex.org.

Impact100 Essex also recently announced the funding of a $30,000 equity grant for a nonprofit led by individuals who identify as black, indiginous and people of color. Details about the equity grant application process will be released soon.

“The racial justice movement and the systemic inequity in funding to nonprofits led by BIPOC individuals are demanding our attention. As a collective, we are taking this first step in response,” Grants Committee Co-chairperson Renee Reso said.