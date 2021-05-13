ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — NJ Clean Communities will hold an online seminar on “Rolling Out the Bag Ban: Everything Business and Government Need to Know” on Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be four sessions: “Bag Ban Rollout,” “Local Government Role & Other Resources,” “Been There, Done That: Lessons Learned in the Field” and “Food Council Members Outlining their Success Stories.”

On Nov. 4, 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature enacted the most progressive bag ban law in the country. The law prevents litter and encourages the use of reusable bags by phasing out single-use plastic and paper bags.

Join representatives from the NJ Clean Communities Council, NJ Business Action Center, NJ Department of Environmental Protection, NJ Food Council and ANJEC, as well as policymakers, to learn about the new law, pending deadlines and how to prepare.

Register for the seminar at https://njclean.org/images/DOCUMENTS/May-27-Register-v2.pdf. Participation is charged.