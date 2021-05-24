Catholic bishops of New Jersey lift dispensation of obligation to attend Mass

NEWARK, NJ — Considering the increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the scaling back of many public safety protocols, the Catholic bishops of New Jersey are lifting the dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days beginning Saturday, June 5.

The dispensation’s end means parishioners are once again welcome to regularly receive the Eucharist, which the catechism of the Catholic Church describes as the “source and summit” of Christian faith.

This obligation does not apply to everyone, though. Those who are ill; have reason to believe they were recently exposed to the coronavirus or another contagious sickness; are confined to a home, hospital or nursing facility; or possess serious underlying health issues are not mandated to attend Mass. Parishioners are encouraged to consult with their pastor if they have questions about the need to receive the Eucharist.

Additionally, New Jersey Catholics should remember all safety protocols and liturgical directives required by each diocese remain in place until the diocesan bishop revokes them. The Archdiocese of Newark currently mandates that parishioners wear masks and keep socially distanced within churches. The attendance limit for liturgies, Baptisms, weddings and funerals is 150 people or 25 percent of the church’s capacity, whichever is lower.

The archdiocese remains committed to the health and well-being of its people and will continue to monitor trends and consult with the expert guidance of public health, state and federal officials. Restrictions will be adjusted as appropriate.