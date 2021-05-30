PSE&G sees increase in utility scams threatening immediate power disconnection

NEWARK, NJ — PSE&G wants customers to be aware of an active scam threatening disconnection of electric service due to a pending balance, according to a recent press release. Customers are reporting automated calls claiming to be from the “Disconnection Department of PSE&G New Jersey” and encouraging them to connect through to speak to a representative.

Like many recent scams, callers give you a reason to panic and then will offer you a quick resolution by making an immediate payment. They want you to react quickly, without thinking clearly. By demanding immediate payment through a prepaid card, gift card, crypto currency or a third-party mobile payment app, the scammer reduces the time for you to become suspicious of a scam.

Customers may be particularly vulnerable to this type of payment scam, with many struggling to pay bills due to the impact of COVID-19. If you, or someone you know, is struggling to pay electric or gas bills, help is available. Visit pseg.com/helpnow or call 1‑800‑357‑2262.

Signs of potential scam activity include: threat of disconnection of service, demand for immediate payment, and request for prepaid or gift card numbers and PINs.

To protect yourself, never divulge account or personal information, including Social Security numbers or debit or credit card information, unless you are certain you are speaking to a PSE&G representative. PSE&G representatives will only discuss the account with the “Customer of Record.” They will explain why they are calling and provide the customer’s account name, address and current balance. If the representative can’t provide that information, they are not calling from PSE&G. If you have doubts about the legitimacy of a call or an email — especially one in which payment is requested — call PSE&G directly at 1‑800‑436‑7734.

For more information, visit pseg.com/scamalert.